Here’s Obama-era DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson throwing ice-cold water on Dems who are freaking out about this weekend’s ICE raids to arrest illegal immigrants with valid deportation orders:

Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson has repeatedly broken with the Democratic party line on enforcing immigration law. 'We simply have to enforce the law, particularly if someone has been ordered deported…' From @dcexaminer https://t.co/xuIRGO4RKx — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 12, 2019

And since Dems are all about total decriminalization of the border:

Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson warned that decriminalization would attract hundreds of thousands of new migrants to the southern border https://t.co/XSD6eq94Pe — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2019

Watch here:

Obama-Biden DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: "Deportations occur all the time. … We simply have to enforce the law, particularly if someone has been ordered deported. … Enforcement actions themselves are not extraordinary." pic.twitter.com/fv1ZCLPbNt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 12, 2019

In a Washington Post op-ed, Johnson called the Dem decriminalization plan “tantamount to declaring publicly that we have open borders”:

Here is noted right-winger Jeh Johnson, President Obama's DHS chief, saying Julian Castro's plan "is tantamount to declaring publicly that we have #OpenBorders." This was printed in the ultra right-wing Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/BpkhzU6vlT — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 13, 2019

Oh, let the food fight begin:

.@JulianCastro responds to Jeh Johnson’s criticism of decriminalizing migration: "Secretary Johnson is wrong. Vice President Biden is wrong on this. And Congressman O’Rourke is wrong on this." He calls "open borders" a "right-wing talking point" that he won't base policy on. https://t.co/2ZjVyqEyMm — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 11, 2019

