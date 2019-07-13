Here’s Obama-era DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson throwing ice-cold water on Dems who are freaking out about this weekend’s ICE raids to arrest illegal immigrants with valid deportation orders:

And since Dems are all about total decriminalization of the border:

In a Washington Post op-ed, Johnson called the Dem decriminalization plan “tantamount to declaring publicly that we have open borders”:

