Sen. Ted Cruz called out the state of Tennessee over a law that requires the governor to recognize KKK founder Nathan Bedford Forrest:

This is WRONG. Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Confederate general & a delegate to the 1868 Democratic Convention. He was also a slave trader & the 1st Grand Wizard of the KKK. Tennessee should not have an official day (tomorrow) honoring him. Change the law. https://t.co/XBgoRCBoI0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 12, 2019

Well said, Sen. Cruz:

American history is complicated. As a general matter, we shouldn’t be tearing down historical statues or erasing our Founders, even though they were imperfect men. But we should also provide context where we can. And, we shouldn’t be issuing proclamations today honoring Klansmen. https://t.co/RwihClP4L7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 12, 2019

He even got Debra Messing’s approval over it:

This may very well be the first time I’ve ever agreed with Ted Cruz. https://t.co/Dum3cKiT62 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 13, 2019

And Rep. Ted Lieu:

Approximately once every 12 months I agree with Senator @TedCruz. This is one of those times. https://t.co/ioit89CHOh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 13, 2019

Even Beto O’Rourke agreed with him:

Over to you, Tennessee:

Apparently he's required to do it by law and there's some standard cut and paste version they've used for years. A-They should change the law B-If they don't, there's no reason the proclamation has to be complimentary. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 12, 2019

