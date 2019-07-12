As of the latest update from the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Barry is projected to intensify to a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall on Saturday morning:

5PM NHC advisory: #Barry maintains 65mph max winds. Expected to briefly become a hurricane as it makes landfall Saturday morning. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/jFZUTlUkKi — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) July 12, 2019

Coastal Louisiana is already feeling the effects of the storm:

Hurricane blasting into Louisiana. Check the video from Grand Isle resident. The Grand Isle Police Department says power is out on much of island. Find out more of what's happening with tropical storm Barry here https://t.co/2ph4ygYCXf. pic.twitter.com/Fu7y2HFRYy — KLTV 7 (@KLTV7) July 12, 2019

It’s important to note that the storm’s hurricane status is pretty meaningless as the threat from Barry is flooding and rain:

Will anyone tell a difference between a 70 mph tropical storm and a 75 mph hurricane? No, but the name "Hurricane Barry" sounds scarier. The winds will never be the concern. It is the rain, river flooding, and flash flooding that will occur this weekend. #Barry pic.twitter.com/r9PFmSO6DD — Matt Daniel (@mattdanielwx) July 12, 2019

These are some pretty insane rainfall predictions:

From New Orleans to Memphis, TN: Here's what bigger cities across the Lower Mississippi Valley can expect from Tropical Storm #Barry: https://t.co/cUiyZoDgo9 pic.twitter.com/rEFQ3ZxJoX — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 12, 2019

And preparations are underway throughout the state:

Standing by in Baton Rouge as resident brace for #Barry and the inland flood threat it may bring. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/KRbIdTxDTU — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) July 12, 2019

The lowest levees along the Mississippi River in New Orleans are at 20′; As of now, the river is expected to hit 19′:

IMPORTANT ⤵️

– Mississippi River rising faster than expected

– Expected crest still 19 feet above sea level with #Barry storm surge

– 12 inches below New Orleans' 20-foot levees

– Crest b/w 6-7 a.m., 6 hours earlier than initial projection The latest: https://t.co/c83wpvgXqJ pic.twitter.com/knT7Mm4xet — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) July 12, 2019

Over one thousand National Guard troops are already in New Orleans just in case:

Louisiana National Guard has 1100 soldiers in New Orleans area – most at Convention Center in New Orleans and Alario Center in Westwego #TropicalStormBarry — Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) July 12, 2019

The mayor of New Orleans is telling residents to shelter in place as of 8 pm tonight:

Cantrell speaking to New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, asking residents to shelter in place beginning at 8 p.m. tonight. Heaviest rains expected to hit on Saturday. (More in thread below) pic.twitter.com/0bB8FwmpcY — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) July 12, 2019

