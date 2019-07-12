As of the latest update from the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Barry is projected to intensify to a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall on Saturday morning:

Coastal Louisiana is already feeling the effects of the storm:

It’s important to note that the storm’s hurricane status is pretty meaningless as the threat from Barry is flooding and rain:

These are some pretty insane rainfall predictions:

And preparations are underway throughout the state:

The lowest levees along the Mississippi River in New Orleans are at 20′; As of now, the river is expected to hit 19′:

Over one thousand National Guard troops are already in New Orleans just in case:

The mayor of New Orleans is telling residents to shelter in place as of 8 pm tonight:

Staff safe, everyone.

***

 

