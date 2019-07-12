Earlier tonight we told you how former ICE Director Tom Homan unloaded on Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García for saying he didn’t care about dead children who didn’t look like he did.

FIREWORKS: Everyone needs to watch this clip of former ICE Director Tom Homan UNLOADING on Dem Rep. García https://t.co/XXDT2KmR3X — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 12, 2019

But Rep. García was not Homan’s only target at the hearing. Here he is absolutely “eviscerating” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over illegal immigrants who try to claim asylum after entering the U.S. somewhere other than at a port of entry:

AOC was not prepared for Former ICE Director Thomas Homan 2.0, "If you want to seek asylum you go through the port of entry. You do it the legal way." #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/r7GrxmiueA — IWV (@IWV) July 12, 2019

She later took to Twitter defend herself. . .

When Homan says “they can come in a port of entry,” what he doesn’t say is that the admin has practically closed ports to asylees. Out of desperation, families do what Óscar & Valeria(the father & daughter who drowned) did: face dangerous terrain. These are policies of cruelty. https://t.co/ifQOxe1t5Z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 12, 2019

. . .but she’s still missing the point:

AOC embarrasses herself repeatedly in this exchange. But the last item is a serious misconception that a lot of people have been spreading. Correct method for seeking asylum is to do so a Port of Entry. If you enter elsewhere without authorization, that fits under illegal entry. https://t.co/8Q6tEk73AS — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 12, 2019

It’s true that you can then invoke a defensive asylum claim against deportation, but you no longer have presumption that you acted within the rules. People who cross the border illegally and then claim defensive asylum do not get the same presumptions as those doing so at a POI — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 12, 2019

And you can certainly argue that the zero tolerance policy is not effective or the costs exceed the benefits (as I do bc flooded an unprepared system & was not a good deterrent), but that doesn’t mean that the government should never charge illegal entry (as is AOC’s presumption) — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 12, 2019

Full video here via CSPAN:

Exchange between @RepAOC and Thomas Homan Rep. @AOC: "The recommendation, of the many that you recommended, you recommended family separation." Homan: "I recommended zero tolerance." Full video here: https://t.co/9wyiibRxwv pic.twitter.com/RoM4kBMJVq — CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2019

***