Earlier tonight we told you how former ICE Director Tom Homan unloaded on Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García for saying he didn’t care about dead children who didn’t look like he did.

But Rep. García was not Homan’s only target at the hearing. Here he is absolutely “eviscerating” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over illegal immigrants who try to claim asylum after entering the U.S. somewhere other than at a port of entry:

“I love this so much I want to marry it”:

We almost feel sorry for AOC. Almost:

She later took to Twitter defend herself. . .

. . .but she’s still missing the point:

Full video here via CSPAN:

