Apparently, an unnamed senior Dem aide is texting around a photo of a Goomba puppet from the video game Mario Bros. to slam Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “puppet” of “elitist white liberals”:
DEMOCRATIC UNITY has been postponed until next week … https://t.co/9HYvpgR25o pic.twitter.com/yu28z0q3WW
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 12, 2019
Here’s the photo and WE’RE DYING:
For those curious, here's the image of the Super Mario Bros. Goomba the senior aide texted me pic.twitter.com/3tMFoYm6J1
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 12, 2019
We’ll note that this image is one of the first ones that comes up when you search for “puppet”:
I noticed this is one of the very first images that pops up if you do a google image search for "puppet." If anyone is wondering why the senior aide chose a Goomba, I assume that's probably why.
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 12, 2019
But the anonymous Dem aide is already being called a racist for it:
It's incredible that there has been barely any outrage from lawmakers or pundits about a senior Democratic aide sending around this appalling image to the press about @AOC. https://t.co/Dg5Wk5YPI0
— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) July 12, 2019
And the image is so racist, Waleed Shahid shared it with everyone?
It's a good image, thank you for sharing. pic.twitter.com/5XqYqWPoLm
— Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) July 12, 2019
Anyway, we NEED a photoshop of Goomb hitting Nancy Pelosi on the head as she comes out of this hole:
Super Mario Party has somehow awakened Goomba's telekinetic abilities pic.twitter.com/Iw3bcMZysi
— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) October 6, 2018
