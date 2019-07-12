In today’s House hearing on illegal immigration, Dem. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García accused former ICE Director Tom Horman of not caring about dead children because they look different than he does. It did not end well for Rep. García:

Dem IL Rep Chuy Garcia to fmr ICE Dir Homan. Garcia says Homan didn't care "because the children don't look like children that are around you?" Homan: "Your comments are disgusting..for you to sit here & insult me..you're the member of Congress. Fix it!" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 12, 2019

Please watch this clip as Homan absolutely unloads on Rep. García for his “disgusting” comments:

Thomas Homan to @Repchuygarcia: "Your comments are disgusting…I've served my country 34 years and yes, I held a five-year-old boy in my arms…for you to sit there and insult my integrity and my love of my country and for children, that's why this whole thing needs to be fixed." pic.twitter.com/gGA7qW4RgU — CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2019

Wow. Just wow.

***

Related:

Have FUN with that! Seth MacFarlane DECIMATED by AOC Dems after begging for unity and there’s NOT enough popcorn https://t.co/uvJXJWPUCj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 12, 2019

‘You’re not fooling ANYONE, honey’: AOC pushes debunked LIE about Trump calling migrants ‘animals’ and goes so WRONG https://t.co/gjfgcSvoEI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 12, 2019