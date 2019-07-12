In today’s House hearing on illegal immigration, Dem. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García accused former ICE Director Tom Horman of not caring about dead children because they look different than he does. It did not end well for Rep. García:

Please watch this clip as Homan absolutely unloads on Rep. García for his “disgusting” comments:

Wow. Just wow.

***

