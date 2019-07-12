Meet Dante de Blasio, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s newest paid policy analyst to help him as he campaigns for the Dem nomination:

We’re totally sure this job is on the up-and-up and the fact that he’s the de Blasio’s son had nothing to do with him getting hired:

When politics is the family business, right?

Next stop for Dante? Iowa:

