Breaking news out of the United Kingdom:

BREAKING: The UK Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch has resigned, UK foreign office announces — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 10, 2019

If you recall, leaked cables from Darroch described President Trump as “inept”:

The UK ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, has offered to resign his posting. Sir Kim, in leaked emails, described Donald Trump's administration as dysfunctional and inept. @realDonaldTrump in turn described Sir Kim as ‘wacky’ and ‘very stupid’. — Bridget Brennan (@bridgeyb) July 10, 2019

And the president made his displeasure known:

British Foreign Office announces UK Amb to the US @KimDarroch has tendered his resignation, in the wake of his criticism of Pres Trump that became public. @POTUS was offended and made clear he would not deal with Darroch anymore. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 10, 2019

Darroch was set to retire at the end of the year:

He was set to retire at the end of the year. He wrote “the current situation is making it impossible” to carry out his role — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 10, 2019

And as the UK gets ready to choose its next prime minister, there were questions if he would have been retained:

He resigns day after Jeremy Hunt (competing against Boris for prime minister) said he’d keep Darroch in his role. Boris Johnson didn’t say he would. — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 10, 2019

So White House not happy with the UK ambassador. Likely next PM wouldn’t commit to him. Not much choice… — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 10, 2019

