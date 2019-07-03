If you’ve ever wondered what 45,000+ barrels of Jim Beam looks like when it goes up in flames, now you know:

More than 45,000 barrels of bourbon were likely destroyed after a fire broke out at a Jim Beam aging facility late last night – engulfing two storage buildings. 🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/Pk9NYLfyMq — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) July 3, 2019

Two warehouses at the facility were destroyed in the fire:

MASSIVE FIRE ENGULFS JIM BEAM FACILITY IN KENTUCKY: Two barrel houses at a Jim Beam aging facility went up in flames late Tuesday, spurring a massive response from area emergency and fire crews. https://t.co/JSGSo8YVCI pic.twitter.com/V6rGjMj7tt — WLWT (@WLWT) July 3, 2019

It’s getting a little dusty in here:

RIP, bourbon. You will be missed.

***