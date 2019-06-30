In remarks to reporters today in San Francisco, Sen. Kamala Harris confirmed she still supports busing to de-segregate schools and she believes the federal government has a role in making it happen. Via NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard:

.@KamalaHarris: “I support busing. Listen, the schools of America are as segregated, if not more segregated, today than when I was in [school]…need to put every effort, including busing, into play to de-segregate the schools…fed govt has a role & a responsibility to step up." pic.twitter.com/a7ujueP0Bu — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 30, 2019

It's almost as if they are just looking to adopt every terrible policy proposal of the last 50 years at once. https://t.co/tcnD46IgbC — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 30, 2019

Hardest hit? The Bulwark:

Really? We’re going to be talking about involuntary busing again? One of the issues that drove so many working class voters away from the Dems for a generation or more? https://t.co/m3K1VsYa7V — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 1, 2019

Oh, and “Morning Joe” is going to be lit on Monday:

So do you support busing now as a plank of the Democratic Party? How about letting disadvantaged black students being able to go to the schools of their choice like, say, Harlem Village Academy? I support that freedom for poor, disadvantaged black students. Do you? https://t.co/FIKe5Zyd3f — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2019

Exit question: Does anyone want busing today?

Memo to Democrats and Members of the Press:

Only 5% of Americans supported busing when Biden opposed it. “5% of those surveyed said they favored that approach; broken into racial groups, 4 percent of whites and 9% of blacks supported busing. https://t.co/GeHFOozULI — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2019

