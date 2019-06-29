Since Kamala Harris seems to be such a big fan of busing, at least when it benefitted her in the 1960s, the NYT’s Astead W. Herndon decided he would ask her campaign about what the liberal California Dem thought about using “busing as a method for racially integrating schools today.”

The answer from the campaign? Crickets:

Harris campaign declines my request for more information on what they think about busing as a method for racially integrating schools today — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 28, 2019

Oh. . .

Busing was also unpopular among black people too, and I doubt it would be popular now, and Harris surely knows that. But it was Biden who raised the issue by choosing to wax nostalgic about all he accomplished with segregationists. https://t.co/zZZFtOuOyy — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 28, 2019

But the reason that Sen. Harris now has to answer this question is her press secretary Ian Sams said on Twitter that Harris does “support busing for school integration right now”:

So make of this what you will! pic.twitter.com/geiibA3EWg — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 28, 2019

Well, if that’s the case, here’s the plan?

Is there a fully articulated plan on this yet? Link? — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) June 28, 2019

Again: crickets.

***

