Since Kamala Harris seems to be such a big fan of busing, at least when it benefitted her in the 1960s, the NYT’s Astead W. Herndon decided he would ask her campaign about what the liberal California Dem thought about using “busing as a method for racially integrating schools today.”

The answer from the campaign? Crickets:

Oh. . .

But the reason that Sen. Harris now has to answer this question is her press secretary Ian Sams said on Twitter that Harris does “support busing for school integration right now”:

Well, if that’s the case, here’s the plan?

Again: crickets.

***

