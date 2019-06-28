In his closing remarks in last night’s debate, zero-percenter Eric Swalwell joked, “when I’m not changing diapers, I’m changing Washington. Most of the time, the diapers smell better.”

Does he want a medal for changing diapers? He’s a dad. That’s what dads do:

And we bet Swalwell doesn’t change a lot of diapers anyway:

Even libs jumped on him for it:

It’s not really a shock that he’s polling at zero percent:

And way to associate yourself with baby poop, Eric:

But, of course, there’s always a way to make things worse. Enter CNN’s Brian Stelter who felt the need to (jokingly, we hope) fact check Swalwell’s diaper smell claim:

Facts first, CNN!

***

