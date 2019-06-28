In his closing remarks in last night’s debate, zero-percenter Eric Swalwell joked, “when I’m not changing diapers, I’m changing Washington. Most of the time, the diapers smell better.”

When I’m not changing diapers, I’m changing Washington. Most of the time the diapers smell better. #DemDebate #Swalwell2020 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 28, 2019

Does he want a medal for changing diapers? He’s a dad. That’s what dads do:

And we bet Swalwell doesn’t change a lot of diapers anyway:

I've changed so many more diapers than Swalwell has. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 28, 2019

Even libs jumped on him for it:

I'm a new father too and I change a lot of diapers. You don't get a medal for it. It doesn't need to be in your closing statement. Swalwell's constant humblebragging about it really irks me. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 28, 2019

It’s not really a shock that he’s polling at zero percent:

Oh my god. "I'm not changing diapers, i'm changing washington" – Swalwell on his family during closing remarks. TOTAL LOSER! #DemDebate2 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 28, 2019

And way to associate yourself with baby poop, Eric:

I didn't know Swalwell before tonight. Now I'll always associate him with diapers. Not sure that's the association he was hoping for. #DemDebate — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) June 28, 2019

But, of course, there’s always a way to make things worse. Enter CNN’s Brian Stelter who felt the need to (jokingly, we hope) fact check Swalwell’s diaper smell claim:

also, they don't smell better than DC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2019

Facts first, CNN!

***

Related:

OUCH! Willie Brown (yes, THAT Willie Brown) ‘throws shade’ at Dem candidates including ex-girlfriend Kamala Harris https://t.co/F3dfh4XfZf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2019

That Project Veritas story exposing Google? CNN media expert Brian Stelter cannot find the story using which…which search engine?!?! https://t.co/6046d1zYHV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 26, 2019