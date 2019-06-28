This tweet of Joe Bident talking about race issues earlier today from Vox’s Aaron Rupar is starting to get some attention, but not in a good way. Have a watch:

Joe Biden: "We've got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger." 😬 pic.twitter.com/67HFGjPON8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2019

Notice how Rupar is not highlighting what came next, which is what every lib in the country agrees with:

The next line was "Ladies and gentleman, there are too many black men, and might I add women, in prison" but the media's narrative is now Joe Biden is the new Archie Bunker and they're gonna run with it 'til we all believe it. https://t.co/xJKgjjAeOy — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 28, 2019

Do they really think they can paint Biden as a racist?

Please, media and Democrats (but I repeat myself), keep trying to make the case that the vice-president of the first black president is actually a secret racist. https://t.co/kPgWv3yhXB — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 28, 2019

Anyway, the damage is done:

Or maybe they’re just a human being who doesn’t deserve to be shot dead for no reason. The idea among white people that a black kid has to earn their humanity by being a poet laureate or something is part of the problem. https://t.co/oht2sS3Gih — Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢 (@AJentleson) June 28, 2019

I also cringed at this yikes https://t.co/Ino2Z5Ip8l — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) June 28, 2019

What is wrong with this guy. Honestly. He’s running for President in the 1980s. https://t.co/RWBMhOtTDH — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 28, 2019

Even Sen. Cory Booker got involved, telling Biden he needs to talk about race “in a far more constructive way”:

This isn’t about a hoodie. It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place. Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way. https://t.co/c2BFSSOHro — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 28, 2019

Exit question: Will baby-boomer age Dems even hear anything wrong with what Biden said?

Presidential race aside, Biden is mounting a furious challenge to Trump as undisputed King of the Boomers 👴 👑 https://t.co/JMOp1doBLB — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) June 28, 2019

