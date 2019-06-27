New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi is reporting that Joe Biden’s staff is “freaking out” after his disastrous debate performance tonight:

A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is “freaking out” about his poor performance tonight. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019

Nuzzi’s source also said the Biden debate watch parties were “awkward”:

The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been “awkward” and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019

And it’s shocking that a 76-year-old is “set in his ways”?

According to Biden’s staff, he isn’t listening to his debate prep and he’s “set in his ways,” the source close to the campaign tells me. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019

Biden’s spox Kate Bedingfield is denying the report:

Biden spokesperson says that Biden campaign staff is not “freaking out,” as a source close to the Biden campaign said: https://t.co/gDUVaM6Ybc — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2019

***

