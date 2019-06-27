As #MeToo activists desperately try to get the media and Republicans to cover the latest sexual assault allegation against President Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told the media today that she doesn’t think Congress has a role in all of it and that she’s really not paying attention to it:

“I don’t know what Congress’ role is,” Pelosi says when asked about the new rape allegation against Trump. Says she respects when women come forward but hasn’t been paying much attention to it, while she’s dealing with other issues. Says it’s something GOP needs to deal with — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 27, 2019

Oh, man. Imagine if a Republican said this?

And Democrats are reversing course now that they’re in power:

Back in 2017, House Dems called for the Oversight Committee to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against Trump. Now in the majority, they're not so eager to pursue that anymore. https://t.co/sU0RZAVdrU https://t.co/GvN7u0Fisz — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) June 27, 2019

And libs are pissed:

This is not bold. This is not inspiring. This is not galvanizing. In fact, it's the opposite of what the moment calls for. At some point, Pelosi and her deputies need to understand that leading the House during a historically challenging time requires more than legislation. https://t.co/DHvsOsxEgz — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 27, 2019

“No words,” writes Ana Marie Cox:

And who wants to tell her that impeachment is the mechanism to deal with this?

wish I could remember what Bill Clinton’s impeachment centered around but it escapes me https://t.co/TiLrO90tjf — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 27, 2019

More anger at the Speaker of the House:

this is really terrible https://t.co/fkkElUazWl — Rachel Cohen (@rmc031) June 27, 2019

This is a bad answer. https://t.co/ovFc9Atq6m — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 (@wagatwe) June 27, 2019

Democrats have eroded their power (legislative, electoral, etc) basically permanently because for two decades they've let the Republicans dictate the rules, which are as follows: republicans can do anything they want to accumulate power, while democrats cannot. Pretty cool stuff. https://t.co/Sp6fuWQnif — Mark Byrne (@markwby) June 27, 2019

To call this embarrassing would be an insult to the definition of the word "embarrassing". https://t.co/XhdJVIFzLy — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) June 27, 2019

This is awful. I was wrong about Pelosi. She remains the most consequential legislator of last 30 years, but is not leading. This is a terrible thing to say. Just tragic. https://t.co/kdooWw5LOs — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) June 27, 2019

Women have no advocates when even the highest ranking woman can’t be bothered. @SpeakerPelosi I will tell you what your “ job “ is: hold him accountable. Hold them all accountable. https://t.co/fQ0R5vDR4P — Michaela Watkins (@michaelaWat) June 27, 2019

