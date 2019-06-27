And “POOF!” it’s gone. Here’s the deleted tweet from Saikat Chakrabarti, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, where he compared New Democrats and the Blue Dog Caucus to racist Southern Democrats in the 1940s:

Apparently, he pissed some Dems off when he called them racists:

Me neither, but some progressives took it as a personal insult. So I wanted to make clear that you can enable racism without personally hating brown people. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

Maybe because the head of the Blue Dog Caucus is Asian-American?

The co-chair of the Democratic Blue Dog Caucus is the Vietnamese American Rep. Stephanie Murphy, btw https://t.co/oBZz811L7g — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) June 27, 2019

There is no bottom:

Jesus christ the new leftists are delusional. You always think they’ve found the bottom and then they just keep on going. When Bernie loses this site is going to melt down https://t.co/kpFDLqolpH — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) June 28, 2019

And now he’s trying to explain things, but it’s not going well:

And I replaced it with the same point stated differently. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

Didn't realize this needed to be said, but: you can be someone who does not personally harbor ill will towards a race, but through your actions still enable a racist system. And a lot of New Democrats and Blue Dogs did that today. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

This is in reference to my comparing Blue Dogs and New Democrats to 1940s Southern Democrats. Southern Democrats enabled a racist system too. I have no idea how personally racist they all were. And we're seeing the same dynamic play out now. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

So they’re supporting a racist system but they’re not racist? Whatever, dude:

This is bad faith nonsense. But not the least bit surprising from team AOC. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 27, 2019

Not. Surprising. At. All.

