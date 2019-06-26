Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scored a big win for her movement last night as her preferred candidate, Tiffany Caban, won her race and will be the next District Attorney of Queens:

This is the most stunning win yet in the movement to elect decarceral prosecutors: Tiffany Caban (@CabanForQueens), a 31 year-old queer, Latina public defender will become the District Attorney of Queens, the 11th most populous county in America. That’s people power. — Rob Smith (@thisisrobsmith) June 26, 2019

“We did it, y’all”:

And make no mistake, AOC was a big part of this victory:

I am so incredibly proud of @CabanForQueens – and EVERY single person who showed up for this election today. No matter how this ends, you all have stunned NY politics tonight. When people come together, we can beat big money in elections. People power is no fluke. https://t.co/hsJx7p3REN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2019

We meet a machine with a movement. 💪🏽💜 https://t.co/8Z19Ej7S8p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2019

And to say that Caban is liberal would be an understatement:

Ending the War on Drugs means we must transform DA offices across the country. In Queens, @CabanForQueens wants to set a new model for the country:

✅ End Cash Bail

✅ Stop Prosecuting Drug Use (it’s a HEALTH issue!)

✅ No Corporate $ Donate + help here: https://t.co/voyNzBwVx1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2019

And here’s the opening message from the new DA:

This campaign started with just four women, sitting around a kitchen table, saying: we have to change the system. So I did what many thought was unthinkable for a 31-year-old Queer Latina public defender whose parents grew up in the Woodside Houses. I decided to run. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

We built a campaign that said every community deserves justice. Respect. Fair treatment under the law across racial and class lines. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

We built a campaign to reduce recidivism.

Decriminalize poverty.

End mass incarceration.

To protect our immigrant communities.

Keep people rooted in their communities with the access to support and services. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

I want to be very clear: Nothing is more important to me than the safety of ALL the people who call this borough home. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

The changes we are fighting for will mean a fairer and more equitable and more effective criminal justice system. That doesn't come at the cost of safety—it is the source of safety. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

Transforming this system will not be easy, and it will not happen overnight. But I am ready. We are ready. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 26, 2019

