At the debate going on right now in Miami, Julian Castro just baffled everyone at home when he declared that transwomen — men who have transitioned to women — should have the right to an abortion:

Did Castro support paying for abortions for transwomen, or am I hallucinating from boredom? — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) June 27, 2019

Nope, you were not hallucinating:

Good news: Julian Castro recognized the importance of trans people being able to get abortions Bad news: Julian Castro specifically called out…transwomen? — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) June 27, 2019

Julian Castro: "I believe that transwomen(men that transitioned to women) should have the right to have an abortion." Wait what?#DemDebate — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 27, 2019

Transwomen and reproduction am I being ignoranant what is Castro talking about? #DemDebate — DJ A Negro That Grew Up In Da Burbs (@DeeJayOhenny) June 27, 2019

The number of transwomen that will ever have an abortion is, and always will be, zero:

From my perch above the Castro, I can see the long line of transwomen who are lining up for abortions. Right @JulianCastro ?#DemocraticDebates — Tim Wayne (@redtimmy) June 27, 2019

Even Dems are dragging him for it:

While it is fantastic to hear a candidate discuss healthcare for transgender Americans… I’m pretty sure Castro just proudly declared his support for transwomen to be able to get abortions. — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) June 27, 2019

Julian Castro’s heart was prob in the right place when he insisted transwomen must be allowed to end their pregnancies too. That he surely meant “transmen” won’t mitigate the pillorying that he will get from all sides for that remark. He should really know the difference. — mika cooper (@mikacooper) June 27, 2019

Watching Julian Castro pander hard on the topic of abortion is so cringe. “Women and transwomen” – sir, you mean trans men #DemocraticDebate — No Trump/Russia collusion, bro (@LeftismIsLies) June 27, 2019

