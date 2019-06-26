At the debate going on right now in Miami, Julian Castro just baffled everyone at home when he declared that transwomen — men who have transitioned to women — should have the right to an abortion:

Nope, you were not hallucinating:

The number of transwomen that will ever have an abortion is, and always will be, zero:

Even Dems are dragging him for it:

***

