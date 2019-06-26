Well, there it is. . .

Sen. Cory Booker just said he would mandate gun licenses if he’s president:

You see, if you need a license to drive a car, why not a gun?

Who wants to tell him?

Details here:

Trending

Booker also said he’s an expert on guns because he failed to reduce gun violence as a Mayor of Newark:

To justify his licensing scheme, Booker cited a Johns Hopkins study on Connecticut’s permit-to-purchase law:

And this study is, shall we say, problematic at best:

“It is so bad. So bad. So bad.”

More problems:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory Bookerguns