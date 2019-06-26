Well, there it is. . .

Sen. Cory Booker just said he would mandate gun licenses if he’s president:

Booker wants to make gun ownership subject to government licensing. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 27, 2019

You see, if you need a license to drive a car, why not a gun?

"If you need a license to buy a car, you should need a license to buy a firearm. States like Connecticut that implemented this saw a 40% drop in gun violence." – Cory Booker — Michael Huggins (@MichaelHugg2591) June 27, 2019

Who wants to tell him?

Cory Booker doesn’t seem to understand that owning a gun is a constitutional right and driving is not — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 27, 2019

Details here:

Cory Booker's bold ideas on gun safety include: – A federal permit-to-purchase law

– Micro-stamped semi-automatic handguns

– Repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act https://t.co/sF1ebJgEOz #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YDkPol24lE — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) June 27, 2019

Booker also said he’s an expert on guns because he failed to reduce gun violence as a Mayor of Newark:

.@CoryBooker says he hopes he is the only one on stage who's had 7 people in his neighborhood shot last week says he's tired of people offering thoughts and prayers in his religion faith without prayers is death #demdebate — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 27, 2019

To justify his licensing scheme, Booker cited a Johns Hopkins study on Connecticut’s permit-to-purchase law:

Booker citing @JohnsHopkinsSPH research: After Connecticut adopted its licensing law in 1995, gun homicides dropped by 40% and gun suicides dropped by 15% over 10 years — Jeremy Bernfeld (@JeremyBernfeld) June 27, 2019

And this study is, shall we say, problematic at best:

OH MY GOD THAT F***ING CONNECTICUT STUDY NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) June 27, 2019

“It is so bad. So bad. So bad.”

It is so bad. So bad. So bad. This is a chart from the study itself. Their "synthetic Connecticut" is a garbage control group because it's mainly just RI which had a huge crime spike. CT's trend reflected the national one. pic.twitter.com/5XJabnyIHU — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) June 27, 2019

More problems:

They also chopped off the data after 10 years. Here's a chart I made myself from the CDC data and a writeup on it. https://t.co/t8pyCRUfrC pic.twitter.com/Dy2GwpXBYP — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) June 27, 2019

I have been on the warpath on this since the day it came out. The idea that without the law Connecticut's line would look like the synthetic one, and we should interpret it being parallel with the national one as a huge drop, is ridiculous. — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) June 27, 2019

***

