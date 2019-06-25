There are two Americas. There’s the America we live in that focuses on what politicians and pundits say and do on Twitter. And there’s the rest of America who doesn’t really care what politicians and pundits say and do on Twitter. If you’re in the first group, you saw a lot of commentary from libs that Joe Biden had the worst week of his 2020 campaign and that his support among Dems was cratering over his past work with segregationist senators.

Except it’s that second group of Americans that matters and this new Morning Consult poll shows their support of the 2020 Dem frontrunner is unchanged:

#New National @MorningConsult Poll (6/17-23):

Biden 38%

Sanders 19%

Warren 13%

Buttigieg 7%

Harris 6%

O'Rourke 4%

Booker 3%

Yang 2%

Bennet 1%

Bullock 1%

Castro 1%

de Blasio 1%

Delaney 1%

Gabbard 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Hickenlooper 1%

Inslee 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Ryan 1% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 25, 2019

Biden’s support among black voters even ticked up one point from 45% to 46%

After a week of Biden controversy, Morning Consult finds…no change for him in its weekly poll:

Sanders 19% (–)

Warren 13% (+2)

Buttigieg 7% (–)

Harris 6% (-1)

O'Rourke 4% (–)

Among black voters, Biden was at 45% last week. This week: 46%. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) June 25, 2019

In a different poll for the Sierra Club of voters who list climate as the No. 1 issue, Biden leads there, too:

BREAKING: Morning Consult conducted a 2020 Climate Voter Tracking Poll for the Sierra Club. The first results are in. Right now, Joe Biden is the #1 choice of Climate Voters (37%), followed by Bernie Sanders (19%) and Elizabeth Warren (15). https://t.co/dudZo42GBa pic.twitter.com/cAonSixnck — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) June 24, 2019

Sorry, Dems . . . he’s your frontrunner. Unless, of course, they invent magic wands or something and then it’s Elizabeth Warren:

A recent Avalanche Strategy poll of likely Democratic voters found Joe Biden in the lead, but when voters were asked to “imagine that they have a magic wand and can make any of the candidates president,” Elizabeth Warren narrowly became the top choice. https://t.co/tIsWKwMh27 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) June 24, 2019

And don’t’ expect any fireworks from the former V.P. at this week’s debate:

Joe Biden, leading in every poll, has little incentive to attack anyone in the first debate. Almost everyone else, however, does. @gdebenedetti reports on how he campaigns have entered a new phase of debate preparation https://t.co/Wb2I4y6bcp — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) June 24, 2019

***