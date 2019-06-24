On Sunday, we mocked Kirsten Gillibrand for singing “Happy Birthday” to Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail, but it turns out the circumstances behind the impromptu celebration were way worse than we thought. These two pro-abortion champions were celebrated Warren’s birth at that big Dem Planned Parenthood town hall.

Wait until the end of this clip where Warren says, “What better way to celebrate my birthday than right here with Planned Parenthood?”

Watch:

“What better way to celebrate my birthday than right here with Planned Parenthood?” 🎉 @ewarren celebrating backstage at #WeDecide with @SenGillibrand 💕💕💕 @PPact pic.twitter.com/6cZd6Jao01 — Yasmin Radjy (@yasminradjy) June 22, 2019

WTF is wrong with her?

Calling it a "birth" day is sort of misogynist, isn't it? We should say Happy Choice Day instead. https://t.co/ZV5UxB0ILi — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 23, 2019

Elizebeth @ewarren got to celebrate her BIRTHday with an organization that robs 300,000 babies of their birth-days every year. 😏 https://t.co/iLyhsZVk3g — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 23, 2019

What’s interesting is that Gillibrand cut off Warren’s, “What better way to celebrate my birthday than right here with Planned Parenthood?” from her version that we told you about. Why could that be?

It’s a busy weekend in South Carolina, but there’s always time for a birthday song. Happy birthday, @ewarren! pic.twitter.com/p9noaO5Zxe — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 22, 2019

They’re both awful:

She’s awful — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 23, 2019

