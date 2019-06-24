On Sunday, we mocked Kirsten Gillibrand for singing “Happy Birthday” to Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail, but it turns out the circumstances behind the impromptu celebration were way worse than we thought. These two pro-abortion champions were celebrated Warren’s birth at that big Dem Planned Parenthood town hall.

Wait until the end of this clip where Warren says, “What better way to celebrate my birthday than right here with Planned Parenthood?”

Watch:

WTF is wrong with her?

What’s interesting is that Gillibrand cut off Warren’s, “What better way to celebrate my birthday than right here with Planned Parenthood?” from her version that we told you about. Why could that be?

They’re both awful:

***

