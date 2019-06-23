Uh oh, Ilhan Omar…

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hometown newspaper — is starting to dig around those allegations that she married her brother as part of an immigration fraud scheme and “has found new evidence that it could be true”:

From the Star-Tribune:

New investigative documents released by a state agency have given fresh life to lingering questions about the marital history of Rep. Ilhan Omar and whether she once married a man — possibly her own brother — to skirt immigration laws.

Omar has denied the allegations in the past, dismissing them as “baseless rumors” first raised in an online Somali politics forum and championed by conservative bloggers during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota House. But she said little then or since about Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the former husband who swept into her life in 2009 before a 2011 separation.

And Omar is refusing to answer questions to clear up the discrepancy, calling any inquiry into her personal life “illegitimate”:

Sent a list of questions and a request to talk to her siblings and father, Omar declined to do so. Hirsi did not reply to multiple calls, texts and e-mails. Social media posts indicate Elmi is in Africa. He did not respond to multiple e-mails.

Omar’s reticence is consistent with near total silence she has maintained for three years amid questions raised through public records picked over by conservative opinion journalists intent on proving that she committed immigration fraud. Those attacks, she once tweeted, are the provenance of “fake journalists on bigoted blogs.”

Omar spokesman Jeremy Slevin issued a statement Friday asserting that the questions about her personal life are illegitimate:

Separately, the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe was in Omar’s district and here’s what she found:

And like with the Star-Tribune, Omar’s is answering any questions from the Examiner:

Seems like a pretty easy thing to clean up, if, of course, she didn’t marry her brother.

