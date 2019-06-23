Don’t mess with Cocaine Mitch, Dems.

His latest maneuver? The Senate Majority Leader is expected to schedule Senate votes this week that force Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand to stay in D.C. until the last minute before they fly to Miami for the debates:

“Senators’ teams are expecting Mitch McConnell to schedule Senate proceedings on Wednesday and Thursday to force them to fly to the debate directly from D.C. rather than getting to situate themselves.” https://t.co/CNtVxNyWJn — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 23, 2019

Well done, Mitch. Well. Done:

Yes… making people work. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 23, 2019

I can’t believe Mitch McConnell is asking elected officials to do their jobs https://t.co/sriApHZnGV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2019

That MONSTER!

Working on Wednesday AND Thursday??? I’m all for rough and tumble politics but at least we can be civil about it. https://t.co/98PQZbrVWi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 23, 2019

Although it’s not like this is really anything nefarious:

Um. We always have proceedings wed and Thurs — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) June 23, 2019

And it isn’t like they’ve been in the Senate for all of the votes anyway:

I'd be surprised if they shift schedules. Many of the 2020ers in the Senate have been skipping stuff anyway; they've stuck around only for can't-miss stuff like ending the shutdown. https://t.co/KPu1zMNWb9 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 23, 2019

***