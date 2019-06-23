Don’t mess with Cocaine Mitch, Dems.

His latest maneuver? The Senate Majority Leader is expected to schedule Senate votes this week that force Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand to stay in D.C. until the last minute before they fly to Miami for the debates:

Well done, Mitch. Well. Done:

That MONSTER!

Although it’s not like this is really anything nefarious:

And it isn’t like they’ve been in the Senate for all of the votes anyway:

