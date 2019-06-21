Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier today, saying he needs to “apologize for aiding and supporting the separation of children from their parents”:

As long as the @GOPLeader supports jailing children and families on the border, I will continue to hold him to account for it. That’s why I’m calling on Rep. McCarthy to apologize for aiding and supporting the separation of children from their parents.pic.twitter.com/ogHXY7pD3p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2019

And that earned the socialist from the Bronx this truth-filled clap back that it’s Dems who have blocked funding for humanitarian aid at the border a staggering 17 times because they won’t compromise with Republicans on wall funding:

You and other Democrats have blocked funding 17 times for humanitarian aid at the border. Want to end the crisis? Fund @HHSGov and #BuildTheWall. https://t.co/WzT5BQhoHr — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 21, 2019

Rep. Dan Crenshaw also jumped in, although he didn’t name AOC personally:

If we had a media that did their job, they would ask the ‘concentration camp’ demagogues a very simple question: “How do you propose we fix this? Why won’t you support the budget request for more resources?” Or “do you just want open borders?” — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 21, 2019

Exactly. It’s a crisis and Dems need to start working with the GOP to fix it:

“This is like no other crisis that I have seen in my career.” -Carla Provost, Chief of the United States Border Patrol This fiscal year, MORE than 600,000 migrants were apprehended at the border – the largest figure in at least 10 years. — GOP (@GOP) June 21, 2019

