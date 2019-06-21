Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier today, saying he needs to “apologize for aiding and supporting the separation of children from their parents”:

And that earned the socialist from the Bronx this truth-filled clap back that it’s Dems who have blocked funding for humanitarian aid at the border a staggering 17 times because they won’t compromise with Republicans on wall funding:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw also jumped in, although he didn’t name AOC personally:

Exactly. It’s a crisis and Dems need to start working with the GOP to fix it:

