Awkward! South Carolina politico Steve Clemons snapped this photo of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren flying coach to Miami on Friday. Caption contest time?

Off2Miami! @BernieSanders in Seat 15A Thought Bubble: "Is she going to kick my chair? I know she's going to kick my chair! Elizabeth, don't even think of kicking my chair!" @ewarren in 16A Thought Bubble: "I'm going to kick it the exact moment he thinks I won't." @thehill pic.twitter.com/jOTAJSyIwu — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) June 21, 2019

How about, “Warren trails Bernie”?

Bernie always just one step ahead of Warren — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) June 21, 2019

Enjoy the lead while it lasts:

Historic photo from @SCClemons. Might be one of the last times Bernie Sanders is actually in front of Elizabeth Warren pic.twitter.com/sO1jgnw7Xh — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 21, 2019

Warren is probably working on one of her plans:

Warren: *reading something* Bernie: Oh look, a bird! — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) June 21, 2019

We can totally see Bernie doing this, too:

Bernie must be awesome with flight attendants. "Coffee. Black. You're charging for a simple snack?….Billions in profits…." — Matthew Cooper (@mattizcoop) June 21, 2019

But, actually, the best part of the photo is the guy next to Bernie who seems to already be sick of 2020:

We hear ya:

Seat 15B Thought Bubble: "I can't believe I get to sit next to Larry David" — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) June 21, 2019

Even funnier? Amy Klobuchar is also on the flight but that’s not the photo that went viral:

On flight with three incredible senators: @BernieSanders, @ewarren and @amyklobuchar! Miami here we come. Welcome to Miami

Bienvenido’s a Miami

Bouncin' in the club where the heat is on

All night, on the beach till the break of dawn

I'm goin' to Miami

Welcome to Miami pic.twitter.com/K5SguUkDrd — Cristóbal Alex (@CristobalJAlex) June 20, 2019

***