Awkward! South Carolina politico Steve Clemons snapped this photo of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren flying coach to Miami on Friday. Caption contest time?

How about, “Warren trails Bernie”?

Enjoy the lead while it lasts:

Warren is probably working on one of her plans:

We can totally see Bernie doing this, too:

But, actually, the best part of the photo is the guy next to Bernie who seems to already be sick of 2020:

We hear ya:

Even funnier? Amy Klobuchar is also on the flight but that’s not the photo that went viral:

