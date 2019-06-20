President Donald Trump just tweeted that “Iran made a very big mistake!” in response to the downing of a U.S. drone in international waters earlier today:

Sen. Tom Cotton concurs:

But it’s not yet clear what exactly President Trump will do about it:

As for 2020 Dem frontrunner Joe Biden, he called Iran a “bad actor that abuses human rights and supports terrorist activities through the region,” but he blamed the president for walking away from the Obama-Biden nuclear deal:

Um, Joe . . . you left out a few tiny details about that “deal”:

And why did they give Iran all that money if they’re, you know, they’re still a “bad actor that abuses human rights and supports terrorist activities through the region”:

And if you don’t believe Sen. Cotton, let’s see what Obama-era Secretary of Defense Bob Gates thinks of the current 2020 frontrunner:

