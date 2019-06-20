President Donald Trump just tweeted that “Iran made a very big mistake!” in response to the downing of a U.S. drone in international waters earlier today:

Iran made a very big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019

Sen. Tom Cotton concurs:

Yes, Iran has indeed made a very big mistake. https://t.co/HWFqAl0XlV — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 20, 2019

But it’s not yet clear what exactly President Trump will do about it:

Senator Graham on his convo w/ Trump this AM on Iran: “He believes that we’re getting into a bad space, that his options are running out. That he’s not going to be intimidated to redo a nuclear deal that was terrible.” — Alan He (@alanhe) June 20, 2019

As for 2020 Dem frontrunner Joe Biden, he called Iran a “bad actor that abuses human rights and supports terrorist activities through the region,” but he blamed the president for walking away from the Obama-Biden nuclear deal:

NEW: In statement, @JoeBiden lashes out at @realDonaldTrump Iran strategy as "a self-inflicted disaster," and says pulling from diplomacy has "made military conflict more likely." "Another war in the Middle East is the last thing we need," Biden says pic.twitter.com/7Q997P82tu — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 20, 2019

Um, Joe . . . you left out a few tiny details about that “deal”:

.@JoeBiden statement on Iran shoot-down of US aircraft conveniently omits how he & Barack Obama gave Iran billions in sanctions relief & pallets of cash, super-charging Iran’s support for terrorism & imperial ambitions. By contrast, @realDonaldTrump has crippled Iran’s economy. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 20, 2019

And why did they give Iran all that money if they’re, you know, they’re still a “bad actor that abuses human rights and supports terrorist activities through the region”:

Biden says Iran

"Continues to be a bad actor" Then why did you and Obama send them a planeload of $$$ in the middle of the night? They have been spending that money blowing more things up#ThanksJoe https://t.co/x7PpL8Rx5c — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 20, 2019

And if you don’t believe Sen. Cotton, let’s see what Obama-era Secretary of Defense Bob Gates thinks of the current 2020 frontrunner:

.@JoeBiden statement on Iran shoot down of US aircraft also brings to mind Bob Gates’s opinion of him: "I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Now, just make that five decades of flaccid judgment. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 20, 2019

