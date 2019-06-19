If you say this tweet out loud in Jan Brady’s voice — i.e., “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” — it’s really funny.

From Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI):

This is no campaign rally. It’s a hate rally. Hate the media. Hate immigrants. Hate Hillary. Hate Democrats. Hate. Hate. Hate. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019

Note that he’s not just any Dem. He’s in charge of Democrat messaging:

Head of House Democratic messaging: Trump rally is a "hate rally" https://t.co/Yrg0hTiZH3 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) June 19, 2019

He’s seems quite obsessed with hate:

You appear obsessed with hate — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 19, 2019

Dems, who ran against George W. Bush for 8 years when Obama was president, also don’t like that Trump keeps bringing up Hillary:

Another. Hillary. Reference. This man is pathological. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019

Um, maybe because it’s working to remind Dems how awful they are as a party?

He’s back to ranting about Hillary. Third time. No real accomplishments to brag about. So he’s back to Hillary. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019

Oh well then!

Well…I just wasted 90 minutes of my life. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019

