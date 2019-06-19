If you say this tweet out loud in Jan Brady’s voice — i.e., “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” — it’s really funny.
From Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI):
This is no campaign rally. It’s a hate rally.
Hate the media. Hate immigrants. Hate Hillary. Hate Democrats.
Hate. Hate. Hate.
— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019
Note that he’s not just any Dem. He’s in charge of Democrat messaging:
Head of House Democratic messaging: Trump rally is a "hate rally" https://t.co/Yrg0hTiZH3
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) June 19, 2019
He’s seems quite obsessed with hate:
You appear obsessed with hate
— Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 19, 2019
Dems, who ran against George W. Bush for 8 years when Obama was president, also don’t like that Trump keeps bringing up Hillary:
Another. Hillary. Reference.
This man is pathological.
— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019
Um, maybe because it’s working to remind Dems how awful they are as a party?
He’s back to ranting about Hillary. Third time.
No real accomplishments to brag about. So he’s back to Hillary.
— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019
Oh well then!
Well…I just wasted 90 minutes of my life.
— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019
***
