Breaking news out of D.C. where President Donald Trump just tweeted that Patrick Shanahan is out as Acting Secretary of Defense:

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

And he will be replaced by Secretary of the Army Mark Esper:

….I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

This move comes shortly after Yahoo News reported that Shanahan was having issues with his FBI background check and a past incident of alleged domestic violence:

SCOOP: Shanahan’s confirmation hearing for defense secretary delayed amid FBI investigation https://t.co/hFiPL8TRlF — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 17, 2019

Exit question: Why was this “semi-prominent” editor sitting on it?

I should note that part of our story was that other news outlets had some of this information. Last night one semi prominent editor was basically bragging that they hadn’t reported on it. That’s DC for you folks. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 18, 2019

