Breaking news out of D.C. where President Donald Trump just tweeted that Patrick Shanahan is out as Acting Secretary of Defense:

And he will be replaced by Secretary of the Army Mark Esper:

This move comes shortly after Yahoo News reported that Shanahan was having issues with his FBI background check and a past incident of alleged domestic violence:

Exit question: Why was this “semi-prominent” editor sitting on it?

