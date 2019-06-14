For the can’t make this up file, Rep. Will Hurd — a former CIA officer and cybersecurity expert was just disinvited from speaking at the Black Hat conference, apparently because he’s a Republican:

What they’re saying: “We misjudged the separation of technology and politics,” wrote the conference in a emailed statement.

This is effing bonkers, to put it mildly. Of course, Rep. Hurd should speak as he’s an expert on this and technology and politics are intertwined:

If you recall, Hillary Clinton — of homebrew server fame — did speak at a cybersecurity conference last year:

Make up your minds, libs:

It’s a real problem if Rep. Hurd is “too extreme”:

Here’s a taste of what they’re missing:

