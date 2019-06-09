A fire near the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Santa Clarita, Calif. has trapped guests inside the park as the Los Angeles County Fire Department battles the blaze:

Guests are being told to shelter in place:

According to reports, the fire is currently blocking the one road in and out of the park:

Trending

Earlier, Six Flags tweeted that the park was being evacuated:

Yes, do stay clear of the area everyone:

And please don’t fly your drone near the fire, too:

According to the latest report, forward progress has been stopped but it’s still a dangerous situation:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaSix Flags Magic Mountain