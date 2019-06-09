A fire near the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Santa Clarita, Calif. has trapped guests inside the park as the Los Angeles County Fire Department battles the blaze:

LA County fire has asked all guests to remain at the park. The exit roads are temporarily closed. We will advise when they open. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019

Guests are being told to shelter in place:

According to reports, the fire is currently blocking the one road in and out of the park:

No one is being allowed to exit the parking lot. There is only one road out of the park and the fire is surrounding the exit. How are you protecting your guests @SFMagicMountain? @KTLA @SixFlags pic.twitter.com/K8zu7wGCcQ — Joel Cannon (@joelcannon) June 9, 2019

Earlier, Six Flags tweeted that the park was being evacuated:

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently being evacuated due to the Sky Incident brush fire. The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019

Yes, do stay clear of the area everyone:

#AvoidtheArea brush fire burning at the Old Road near Magic Mountain. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/FN99pIm5kZ — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) June 9, 2019

And please don’t fly your drone near the fire, too:

If you own a drone, DO NOT fly near the #SkyFire. It’s against the law, and could hamper firefighting efforts! — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) June 9, 2019

According to the latest report, forward progress has been stopped but it’s still a dangerous situation:

BRUSH FIRE | FS76 #Valencia | The Old Road x Skyview Lane | UPDATE: Fire is now at 40 acres with progression still stopped, but fire in the riverbed involving bamboo. Assessing an additional operational period. #SkyFire #LACoFD — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) June 9, 2019

***