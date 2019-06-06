Impeachment? Meh. Lock him up? Yep:

Politico: 'Pelosi tells Dems she wants to see Trump ‘in prison.'' The Democratic divide is between those who want to impeach and remove the president and those who want to defeat and prosecute him. https://t.co/68lFgCd2j2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 6, 2019

From Politico:

Nadler pressed Pelosi to allow his committee to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump — the second such request he’s made in recent weeks only to be rebuffed by the California Democrat and other senior leaders. Pelosi stood firm, reiterating that she isn’t open to the idea of impeaching Trump at this time. “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting. Instead of impeachment, Pelosi still prefers to see Trump defeated at the ballot box and then prosecuted for his alleged crimes, according to the sources.

Well, at least Republicans now know exactly where she stands:

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Nancy Pelosi said today, per @politico. She’s right — Trump faces a likely indictment if he loses in 2020. Check out my column in @POLITICOMag tomorrow discussing what it would look like.https://t.co/WSjOc05veL — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 6, 2019

But who knows if this is just Pelosi catering to her fellow Dems. Yesterday she said no to impeachment because voters are too dumb to understand the process:

