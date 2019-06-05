Former MSDHS student David Hogg applauded the arrest of fired BSO deputy Scot Peterson, which is strange because we remember a CNN town hall where Dana Loesch brought up that the BSO failed these kids and that didn’t go over so well:

Does this mean Hogg is going to say Dana was right?

Oh this is rich. While @DLoesch was trying to tell anyone who would listen that Peterson, Israel, and Runcie failed you kids, you spent your time running around the country appearing on network news programs personally disparaging her. You’ve got some nerve. https://t.co/YPLTxi23Ar — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 5, 2019

Stay tuned!

***

