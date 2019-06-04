Chicago just experienced its most violent weekend of 2019 with 52 people shot and 10 killed:

Chicago Sees Most Violent Weekend Of 2019 With 52 Shot, 10 Killed #MassMurder https://t.co/2LRBEaxVuD — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) June 4, 2019

And then 11 of the 19 arrested, many of whom were felons and had committed gun crimes before, were released. From Chicago PD spox Anthony Guglielmi:

Superintendent Eddie Johnson outlines weekend violence enforcement efforts as CPD stepped up targeted enforcement to respond to several shootings. Over 90 guns were taken off the streets and 18 arrested over a weekend where 52 people were shot and 10 killed. pic.twitter.com/iZI2vTwX2j — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 3, 2019

THIS. IS. FREAKING. INSANE:

As of this afternoon, 11 of the 19 individuals arrested on gun charges over the weekend by #ChicagoPolice are already out on the street. 7 of the individuals were previously convicted felons and 6 had prior gun offenses in their backgrounds pic.twitter.com/yOXiX4tSyS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 3, 2019

You know, maybe the gun laws in Indiana aren’t responsible for what’s going on in Chicago after all?

This is what Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was complaining about earlier today:

“We know who a lot of these people are. And how do we know that? Because we keep arresting them over and over and over again. And it’s just a vicious cycle.” @AJEnglish @AJENews https://t.co/EvC8zHx1eW — John Hendren (@johnhendren) June 3, 2019

“There is zero deterrent,” writes NRA spox Dana Loesch:

This is why we continue to have high recidivism and homicide rates involving illegally possessed firearms. There is zero deterrent. https://t.co/0cgkQh6F4v — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 3, 2019

Over to you, mayor. Fix this:

.@chicagosmayor announced "Accountability Mondays" for police brass on my podcast The Chicago Way https://t.co/5Wc09GndAF. Now cops properly hold State's Atty. #KimFoxx & judges accountable too. How can CPD hope to stop violence if shooters walk on #Smollett adjustments? https://t.co/l9wwtfhf9i — John Kass (@John_Kass) June 4, 2019

