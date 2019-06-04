Chicago just experienced its most violent weekend of 2019 with 52 people shot and 10 killed:

And then 11 of the 19 arrested, many of whom were felons and had committed gun crimes before, were released. From Chicago PD spox Anthony Guglielmi:

THIS. IS. FREAKING. INSANE:

You know, maybe the gun laws in Indiana aren’t responsible for what’s going on in Chicago after all?

“There is zero deterrent,” writes NRA spox Dana Loesch:

Over to you, mayor. Fix this:

