Earlier today, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she would not be able to make the Queens Pride parade today because “she came down with a really bad cold”:
Hey everyone – I was super excited to march in Queens Pride today, but sadly I came down with a really bad cold this weekend and won’t be able to make it 😭
Our organizers will be marching + tabling at the festival with resources for the community. Celebrate extra for me! 💕🌈
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019
Fast forward a few hours and — SURPRISE — AOC is all smiles at the parade:
Hanging with a buddy who’s a DREAMer, was offered free @nycHealthy condoms by a hijabi woman, and ran into @AOC. I love my city. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wqTOaL3iaV
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 2, 2019
'Here we are!': @AOC battles bad cold, makes it to Queens #Pride https://t.co/WlXREFcXm9 pic.twitter.com/AUq8pYccSr
— 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) June 2, 2019
@AOC comes to @QueensPrideNYC with @Brianr8278 and @Samynemir pic.twitter.com/b1sADro3NF
— Jimmy Rivera📎 (@JimmyRiveraNYC) June 2, 2019
So rather than stay home and take care of herself, she popped some over-the-counter cold meds and decided to go and infect everyone else with her illness?
Couldn’t let this suit go to waste✨
Thanks to some extra rest, medicine + vaporu (😉) we were able to rally + join everyone for a bit at #Pride today.
Thanks @CabanForQueens + @JimmyVanBramer for saying hi! ⬇️ https://t.co/xKLZoa1y91
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019
She posted on Instagram that she took some DayQuil and that made everything better:
Watch her IG story. She got DayQuil and rallied
— Scott Heins (@scottheins) June 2, 2019
You know, DayQuil doesn’t prevent you from spreading the cold virus when you hug people:
.@AOC: “If you don’t know—now you know: Tiffany Cabàn is going to be our next Queens District Attorney.” pic.twitter.com/G4bcFnbpEg
— Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 2, 2019
