Earlier today, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she would not be able to make the Queens Pride parade today because “she came down with a really bad cold”:

Fast forward a few hours and — SURPRISE — AOC is all smiles at the parade:

So rather than stay home and take care of herself, she popped some over-the-counter cold meds and decided to go and infect everyone else with her illness?

She posted on Instagram that she took some DayQuil and that made everything better:

You know, DayQuil doesn’t prevent you from spreading the cold virus when you hug people:

***

