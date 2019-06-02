Earlier today, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she would not be able to make the Queens Pride parade today because “she came down with a really bad cold”:

Hey everyone – I was super excited to march in Queens Pride today, but sadly I came down with a really bad cold this weekend and won’t be able to make it 😭 Our organizers will be marching + tabling at the festival with resources for the community. Celebrate extra for me! 💕🌈 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

Fast forward a few hours and — SURPRISE — AOC is all smiles at the parade:

Hanging with a buddy who’s a DREAMer, was offered free @nycHealthy condoms by a hijabi woman, and ran into @AOC. I love my city. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wqTOaL3iaV — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 2, 2019

So rather than stay home and take care of herself, she popped some over-the-counter cold meds and decided to go and infect everyone else with her illness?

Couldn’t let this suit go to waste✨ Thanks to some extra rest, medicine + vaporu (😉) we were able to rally + join everyone for a bit at #Pride today. Thanks @CabanForQueens + @JimmyVanBramer for saying hi! ⬇️ https://t.co/xKLZoa1y91 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

She posted on Instagram that she took some DayQuil and that made everything better:

Watch her IG story. She got DayQuil and rallied — Scott Heins (@scottheins) June 2, 2019

You know, DayQuil doesn’t prevent you from spreading the cold virus when you hug people:

.@AOC: “If you don’t know—now you know: Tiffany Cabàn is going to be our next Queens District Attorney.” pic.twitter.com/G4bcFnbpEg — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) June 2, 2019

