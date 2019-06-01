Yesterday we told you about how Bernie Sanders finally discovered there’s a crisis on our southern border after the DHS Inspector General discovered massive overcrowding at a detention facility in Texas:

900 people were held at a border facility with a maximum capacity of 125, according to the DHS Inspector General. This is inhumane. It must stop NOW. We must end the dehumanization of immigrants and develop a humane policy for those at the border who seek asylum. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 31, 2019

Other Dems were quick to jump on the report as well:

Earlier this month, @DHSOIG made surprise visits to a @CBP Border Patrol facility in El Paso. Here's what they found: 750-900 migrants being held in a space meant for maximum 125. pic.twitter.com/0aLXSmc57G — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) May 31, 2019

I want to scream right now. I am so taken aback by the lack of outrage in how we are treating human beings in our country. https://t.co/AujUdtHOaX — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 31, 2019

This reminds me of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi prisons. It’s inhumane. People aren’t subhuman just because they didn’t happen to be born in America. https://t.co/k66XdkTY09 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 31, 2019

But could it be that things are actually worse than we realize? As in, just how close are we to “losing control of the border entirely”?! From Vox’s Dara Lind:

Border officials have been saying for a while that their biggest fear is having to start mass-releasing single adults like they've done with families; they define it as "losing control of the border entirely." But this is how they're trying to avoid that outcome: https://t.co/o5dohEwgwj — Dara Lind (@DLind) May 31, 2019

(It's going to be interesting to see if this OIG report gets much attention from Democrats and the resistance. Attention/outrage seem to be much less forthcoming for single adult migrants instead of kids/families.) — Dara Lind (@DLind) May 31, 2019

Eventually, we’ll hit a breaking point and it looks like we’re just about there:

President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd on the severity of the border crisis ⬇️ “Every month, it seems like we’re breaking new records. We are apprehending more people than we’ve ever done before in the history of the Border Patrol.” pic.twitter.com/PgDyQUxcIZ — GOP (@GOP) May 31, 2019

***