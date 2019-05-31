Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has on multiple occasions wagged a finger at President Trump for saying there’s a “border crisis.” Here’s one such example from earlier this year:
There's no crisis at the border. President Trump, you want to talk about crises?
-30 million Americans have no health insurance
-Climate change threatens our planet
-Half of older Americans have no retirement savings
-40 million are dealing with outrageous student debt
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 9, 2019
However, Sanders seemed to sound a different tune today:
900 people were held at a border facility with a maximum capacity of 125, according to the DHS Inspector General.
This is inhumane. It must stop NOW.
We must end the dehumanization of immigrants and develop a humane policy for those at the border who seek asylum.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 31, 2019
Well isn’t that an interesting turn of events:
Are you suggesting more people are coming across the border than DHS has space or can account for? https://t.co/bnqlMyKTZP
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2019
That sounds like a… oh, what’s the word for it?
Almost like it’s a crisis, eh?
— Mighty_Wazowski (@WazowskiMighty) May 31, 2019
Yes, that’s the word!
I thought there wasn’t a crisis at the border….🤔🤔
— Andrew Hinton (@iAMHinton) May 31, 2019
That’s what Bernie’s been telling everybody this whole time.
Sounds like a crisis….. they have more people crossing than we have space to process.
— commonsense (@commonsense258) May 31, 2019
So you're admitting that it is a crisis and we are being over-run.
Thanks for a rare moment of honesty.
— Jay Dubb (@MidasRex1998) May 31, 2019
So there is a border crisis, thanks for clearing that up. Democrats don’t want to solve the border problem because they benefit from illegal immigrants.
— FlyoverCountry (@FreedomFlyover) May 31, 2019
Crisis yet?
— Scott Cureton (@CuretonScott) May 31, 2019
Sounds like a #NationalEmergency to me. https://t.co/tBNONy0UkH
— Eugene (@engineerhokie) May 31, 2019
Thanks for helping out, Sen. Sanders.