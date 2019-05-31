Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has on multiple occasions wagged a finger at President Trump for saying there’s a “border crisis.” Here’s one such example from earlier this year:

There's no crisis at the border. President Trump, you want to talk about crises? -30 million Americans have no health insurance

-Climate change threatens our planet

-Half of older Americans have no retirement savings

-40 million are dealing with outrageous student debt — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 9, 2019

However, Sanders seemed to sound a different tune today:

900 people were held at a border facility with a maximum capacity of 125, according to the DHS Inspector General. This is inhumane. It must stop NOW. We must end the dehumanization of immigrants and develop a humane policy for those at the border who seek asylum. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 31, 2019

Well isn’t that an interesting turn of events:

Are you suggesting more people are coming across the border than DHS has space or can account for? https://t.co/bnqlMyKTZP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2019

That sounds like a… oh, what’s the word for it?

Almost like it’s a crisis, eh? — Mighty_Wazowski (@WazowskiMighty) May 31, 2019

Yes, that’s the word!

I thought there wasn’t a crisis at the border….🤔🤔 — Andrew Hinton (@iAMHinton) May 31, 2019

That’s what Bernie’s been telling everybody this whole time.

Sounds like a crisis….. they have more people crossing than we have space to process. — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 31, 2019

So you're admitting that it is a crisis and we are being over-run. Thanks for a rare moment of honesty. — Jay Dubb (@MidasRex1998) May 31, 2019

So there is a border crisis, thanks for clearing that up. Democrats don’t want to solve the border problem because they benefit from illegal immigrants. — FlyoverCountry (@FreedomFlyover) May 31, 2019

Crisis yet? — Scott Cureton (@CuretonScott) May 31, 2019

Thanks for helping out, Sen. Sanders.