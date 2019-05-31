No big deal, just protesters setting fire to the U.S. embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras earlier today:

US Embassy set on fire today in Tegucigalpa #Honduras as the general strike led by educators and teachers continues amid violent repression by the US-backed dictatorship. #FueraJOH pic.twitter.com/RZtf4Qnluz — felonious monk (@sheikhabud) May 31, 2019

Luckily, the tire fire just scorched the outside of the building:

Protestas organizadas por médicos, maestros, políticos y encapuchados, le meten fuego a la Embajada de Estados Unidos en #Tegucigalpa #Honduras pic.twitter.com/hQV4u7DSTM — Méndez Montenegro  (@MarilynMendezM) May 31, 2019

Socialism at work?

Socialist sympathizers of the Libre party in Honduras are burning tires at the U.S. Embassy. Protesting and organizing caravans is the only work they do. Mel=Maduro! pic.twitter.com/2aH0hpm7Jx — HMorazán (@hmorazan) May 31, 2019

An arrest has been made over the attack:

Capturado principal sospechoso de participar en el incendio de la infraestructura de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Tegucigalpa #Honduras pic.twitter.com/dX1ANaTbRb — Policía Nacional (@PoliciaHonduras) May 31, 2019

In other Honduras news, it just came out via a court filing that the DEA had the president of Honduras under investigation since 2013:

US federal prosecutors file court document naming President of Honduras @JuanOrlandoH as target of investigation by @DEAHQ for "large-scale drug-trafficking and money laundering activities." pic.twitter.com/wp62DMPrB2 — Univision News (@UnivisionNews) May 30, 2019

His brother, Tony, was arrested and “offered immediate cooperation”:

His brother 'Tony' was arrested at Miami airport in November on drug charges https://t.co/0n4QLIMUl5 and documents show he offered immediate cooperation with @DEAHQ agents. pic.twitter.com/Un7SoR6WeH — Univision News (@UnivisionNews) May 30, 2019

BREAKING TONIGHT: US officials have been quietly investigating the president of Honduras since 2013 for his involvement in a ‘large-scale’ cocaine smuggling and money laundering operation in which drugs were smuggled into the US https://t.co/CjUEJRwchL — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) May 31, 2019

So, Joe Biden and Barack Obama gave Honduras millions while the DEA was investigating him? From the Washington Post:

Following intensive negotiations between the Obama administration and the Northern Triangle presidents, Congress provided $750 million in 2016 to fund a whole-of-government effort to effect deep and lasting change in Central America. Because Central American governments had long been perceived — with good reason — as corrupt, inept and incapable of delivering basic services to their citizens, I supported Congress in tying the aid package to concrete commitments by regional governments to clean up their police, increase tax collection, fight corruption and create the opportunities necessary to convince would-be migrants to remain in their countries.

***