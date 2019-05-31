Breaking news out of Virginia Beach, VA where 11 people were shot and killed during a shooting near the municipal courthouse:
BREAKING: 11 dead in shooting in Virginia Beach, according to Police Chief Jim Cervera.
— The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) May 31, 2019
6 more people were injured in the shooting:
NEW: 11 people were killed and 6 more injured in a shooting at a Virginia municipal center Friday afternoon https://t.co/LTTtFZEfJF
— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) May 31, 2019
The shooter was reportedly killed in an exchange of gunfire with police:
Virginia Beach shooter is dead. Exchanged fire with officers. One officer was hit, was saved by his vest.
— Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 31, 2019
According to authorities, the shooter was a city employee:
VIRGINIA BEACH POLICE CHIEF JIM CERVERA: "There's no way to describe an incident such as this."
-12 dead including suspect who was a current employee
-6 injured including police officer
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/OAeDAB0Ucn #VBActiveShooter
— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) May 31, 2019
HAPPENING NOW: Police are giving an update on the Virginia Beach shooting. At least 11 people are dead, the suspect is also deceased https://t.co/VWDsoXJcCX pic.twitter.com/mV79YejP9S
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2019
