On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted in support of “LGBT Pride Month” which gets started tomorrow, June 1:

This is the first time President Trump has acknowledged the month, fwiw:

And this leads us to blue-check journo Peter Fox, who deleted this tweet challenging the president to “name one LGBT person in your administration”:

Bonus points for Mike Pence doing the swearing in:

Amb. Richard Grenell responded to the now-deleted tweet, saying “thankfully, the President doesn’t count people that way. It’s offensive to label people with irrelevant characteristics”:

And BOOM:

Libs really think they’re going to win an argument with Grenell on this?

Even when the president does something they want him to do, it’s not good enough:

It’s even on their list!

