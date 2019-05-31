Let the triggering begin. . .

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted in support of “LGBT Pride Month” which gets started tomorrow, June 1:

As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

This is the first time President Trump has acknowledged the month, fwiw:

Some news: the first-ever Pride Month acknowledgement from President Trump https://t.co/HoWjqf6u1L — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 31, 2019

And this leads us to blue-check journo Peter Fox, who deleted this tweet challenging the president to “name one LGBT person in your administration”:

Imagine being a far-left writer and being too lazy to use Google. Here are a couple examples: -Richard Grenell: U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell

-R. Clarke Cooper: Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Peter Fox has since deleted his tweet pic.twitter.com/v24QTW3TnW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 31, 2019

Bonus points for Mike Pence doing the swearing in:

Richard Grenell was sworn in by VP Mike Pence on May 7, 2018, making him the highest-ranking openly gay official ever in a Republican administration. Next. https://t.co/hUBdQwk11r — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2019

Amb. Richard Grenell responded to the now-deleted tweet, saying “thankfully, the President doesn’t count people that way. It’s offensive to label people with irrelevant characteristics”:

Thankfully, the President doesn’t count people that way. It’s offensive to label people with irrelevant characteristics. @thatpeterfox pic.twitter.com/nquhCe5vvb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 31, 2019

And BOOM:

I’ve been speaking out against discrimination since before you were born. And I said labeling people with irrelevant characteristics is offensive. https://t.co/A16qUI8Nn5 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 31, 2019

Libs really think they’re going to win an argument with Grenell on this?

Demanding equality doesn’t mean you demand people think alike. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 31, 2019

You work overtime to make equality a partisan issue. Stop. You aren’t helping. Gays and lesbians know President Trump is for equality. Your list is ridiculous spin and all about your own survival. https://t.co/PmtqDYNsOa — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 31, 2019

Even when the president does something they want him to do, it’s not good enough:

This is despicable. It’s actually ok to applaud the President when he does something you agree with. You don’t always have to be a lying hack. https://t.co/b9HqXa3U5C — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) May 31, 2019

It’s even on their list!

From her org's '100+ anti-LGBTQ' actions from the Trump Admin: pic.twitter.com/rqz00sXg4l — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 31, 2019

