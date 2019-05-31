Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez returned to Queens on Friday for a photo-op to promote a $15 an hour minimum wage for all employees, including restaurant workers who get tips:

.@AOC calls for federal $15 dollar an hour minimum wage regardless if they’re tipped workers or not. — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 31, 2019

And for some reason, she needed to bartend and wait tables to make the point:

.@AOC: "As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live." She's back in Queens with us today to wait tables and raise awareness for #1FairWage — ROC United (@rocunited) May 31, 2019

She actually walked around the bar taking orders:

She’s now going around the restaurant, pen and pad in hand taking orders. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) May 31, 2019

Server for an hour with @AOC! She knows that #1FairWage is the way to go. ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/X3csQfqPJY — ROC United (@rocunited) May 31, 2019

Here’s ⁦@AOC⁩ who is ready to jump behind the bar this evening to call attention to the tipped worker minimum wage: pic.twitter.com/zK6sl6fEFM — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) May 31, 2019

And then she whipped up a few cocktails for her supporters:

Shortly after this she shook a cocktail and the restaurant erupted in applause. pic.twitter.com/98h5G9Hu14 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 31, 2019

Future tweet: “AOC proposes job training for bartenders laid off after the $15/hour minimum wage for tipped employees goes into effect.” Maybe they can learn to code robot bartenders?

