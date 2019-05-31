Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez returned to Queens on Friday for a photo-op to promote a $15 an hour minimum wage for all employees, including restaurant workers who get tips:

And for some reason, she needed to bartend and wait tables to make the point:

Trending

She actually walked around the bar taking orders:

And then she whipped up a few cocktails for her supporters:

Future tweet: “AOC proposes job training for bartenders laid off after the $15/hour minimum wage for tipped employees goes into effect.” Maybe they can learn to code robot bartenders?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez