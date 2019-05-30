Well, down goes another narrative.

Peter Carr, Robert Mueller’s spokesman, signed a statement released to the press yesterday that “there is no conflict” between what AG William Barr said in the past and with what Mueller said in his statement on Wednesday:

Here’s the full statement:

This statement was in response to separate email going around that suggested Mueller was in fact contradicting Barr:

Although journos are not quite yet convinced that Mueller’s office is not contradicting Barr:

Hey, Carr signed it and he speaks for Mueller, so we can consider this one over:

***

