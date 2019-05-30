Well, down goes another narrative.
Peter Carr, Robert Mueller’s spokesman, signed a statement released to the press yesterday that “there is no conflict” between what AG William Barr said in the past and with what Mueller said in his statement on Wednesday:
Rare joint statement from DOJ spox Kerri Kupec and Mueller spox Peter Carr labors to say there’s no daylight between the two: “The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion…” (1/3)
— Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) May 29, 2019
“…he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel’s report & his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination…abt whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements” (2/3)
— Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) May 29, 2019
Here’s the full statement:
DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec and Mueller spokesman Peter Carr insist “there is no conflict between” Barr and Mueller statements on the role DOJ policy against indicting a sitting president played in Mueller’s decision re: obstruction. pic.twitter.com/YMMyeSf6sc
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 29, 2019
This statement was in response to separate email going around that suggested Mueller was in fact contradicting Barr:
New document from Mueller’s office contrasts Barr’s assertion about how Mueller determines if there “was an obstruction of justice” — to Mueller’s different explanation: pic.twitter.com/yaApbdTVUh
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) May 29, 2019
Although journos are not quite yet convinced that Mueller’s office is not contradicting Barr:
I am no more clear about why the two are not at odds with each other after this statement than before it (3/3)
— Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) May 29, 2019
They seem to be saying that Mueller didn’t view the OLC opinion as a roadblock to indicting Trump because Mueller never actually decided to indict Trump (because, he reiterated earlier, of that OLC opinion.) Truly headspinning.
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 29, 2019
Hey, Carr signed it and he speaks for Mueller, so we can consider this one over:
Note how this is not just a DOJ statement from Kerri Kupec. The OSC spokesman Peter Carr is also signed onto this statement. Very important https://t.co/94lbQwto79
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 29, 2019
***
