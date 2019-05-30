HAHAHA!
Sorry, Dems! Your leader is not on board with impeaching President Donald Trump:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi feels as strongly as ever that impeaching President Trump would be a "fool’s errand," a top ally told Axios. https://t.co/F5WnyZIeSD
— Axios (@axios) May 30, 2019
And neither is the rest of the Dem caucus, apparently:
Politico reports that the whip count in favor of impeachment is 41 House members (42 if you include Justin Amash), representing "fewer than 20% of House Democrats, and less than 10% of the House."https://t.co/QTuPFpixMU
— Axios (@axios) May 30, 2019
At least Nancy and the president are on the same page:
Do you expect to be impeached?
.@POTUS: "I don't see how… it's a dirty filthy disgusting word…it's a giant presidential harassment."
— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) May 30, 2019
Pelosi, as we told you yesterday, is still trying to walk this tightrope, telling the pro-impeachment Dems that all options are still on the table:
Nancy Pelosi at the Commonwealth Club: "Nothing is off the table, but we do want to make such a compelling case, such an ironclad case, that the Republican Senate … will be convinced of the path that we have to take as a country."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 29, 2019
But that’s not going over well. Impeach Pelosi!?
Question: Can @SpeakerPelosi be impeached for failing to uphold her obligations to the Constitution? Asking for a friend. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow
— G.E. Anderson (@g_e_anderson) May 30, 2019
.@kasie +70 percent of Dems are in favor of beginning an impeachment inquiry so no, @SpeakerPelosi is NOT reflecting the will of the people who elected her.
— Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) May 30, 2019
***
