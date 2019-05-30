There’s been another “sky penis” incident, this time over Luke Air Force Base in Arizona:

That F-35 sky penis above Luke AFB? It wasn’t intended to be a sky penis, base says. New on @AirForceTimes: https://t.co/UTLKqmwnX3 pic.twitter.com/5mb4IeRebv — Stephen Losey (@StephenLosey) May 30, 2019

But the USAF says this sky penis was an accident and wasn’t done on purpose:

Overheard in the Pentagon press room: "Hello, two F-35s apparently just drew a sky penis over Luke Air Force Base. Do you have a comment?" — paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) May 30, 2019

Latest in sky dong reporting: "Wait, you're telling me this was an accidental sky penis?!" — paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) May 30, 2019

Apparently, it was caused by four F-35s on a training mission:

Just got off the phone with Luke AFB officials. Two F-35s went up against two other F-35s to simulate a dogfight. And what happened? They're maneuvers created an ACCIDENTAL sky penis contrail. Luke says it was NOT an intentional sky penis, per review More from me (ugggggh) soon — Oriana Pawlyk (@Oriana0214) May 30, 2019

The Navy was forced to apologized after one of its aviators did the same thing in 2017:

The Navy would like to apologize that one of its pilots drew a penis in the skyhttps://t.co/6nQB9f4PxA pic.twitter.com/K5TMLuiZiz — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 17, 2017

***