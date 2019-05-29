Just yesterday we were reading how dangerous it is for elected officials to make “casual, ignorant, idiotic accusations of ‘treason'”:

Elected officials keep making casual, ignorant, idiotic accusations of “treason.” Trump does it. Just saw Liz Cheney do it. Read the Constitution and knock it the hell off. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 26, 2019

So, let’s see how many of the folks who cheered on Preet Bharara for his tweet directed at Republicans will go after Rep. Maxine Waters with the same zeal:

Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor! How dare he denounce and belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 28, 2019

Waters also asked if “Trump’s desire to be a dictator supercede [sic] the security of his own country?”

America's disgraceful president is totally out of control! He is now supporting murderous dictator Kim Jong Un who is testing ballistic missiles and threatening the United States. Does Trump's desire to be a dictator supercede the security of his own country? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 28, 2019

And here she is taking a shot a gratuitous shot Stormy Daniels

Low life Trump – lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator – should take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 28, 2019

***

