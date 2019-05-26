California Dem Ted Lieu was one of the dozens of liberal blue-checks who spread that fake quote from journo Ian Bremmer today:

Democrat Rep. @TedLieu (CA) appears to have pushed the fabricated quote about Trump Will he apologize? pic.twitter.com/piLB3LJDsW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

He did remove his tweet, but. . .

Thx, I removed the retweet awhile ago. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 26, 2019

. . . where’s the apology?

Where is the apology? — Brady Behrens (@BradyBehrens) May 26, 2019

And Rep. Lieu isn’t the only one. Lots of blue-checks owe the president, and their readers, an apology:

More people who pushed the quote pic.twitter.com/qUA6efMuoB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

In addition to people at Media Matters promoting the tweet, here are a couple other notable far-left people who promoted the false tweet pic.twitter.com/QpA6n6ZNbN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

Multiple people who worked on Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 campaign pushed the quote pic.twitter.com/Aw2J60BJoW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

Frequent MSNBC guest Fernand R. Amandi, who often appears on Joy Reid's show, pushed the fabricated quote pic.twitter.com/CQIRiJpN2h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

***

