California Dem Ted Lieu was one of the dozens of liberal blue-checks who spread that fake quote from journo Ian Bremmer today:
Democrat Rep. @TedLieu (CA) appears to have pushed the fabricated quote about Trump
Will he apologize? pic.twitter.com/piLB3LJDsW
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019
He did remove his tweet, but. . .
Thx, I removed the retweet awhile ago.
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 26, 2019
. . . where’s the apology?
Where is the apology?
— Brady Behrens (@BradyBehrens) May 26, 2019
And Rep. Lieu isn’t the only one. Lots of blue-checks owe the president, and their readers, an apology:
More people who pushed the quote pic.twitter.com/qUA6efMuoB
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019
In addition to people at Media Matters promoting the tweet, here are a couple other notable far-left people who promoted the false tweet pic.twitter.com/QpA6n6ZNbN
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019
Multiple people who worked on Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 campaign pushed the quote pic.twitter.com/Aw2J60BJoW
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019
Frequent MSNBC guest Fernand R. Amandi, who often appears on Joy Reid's show, pushed the fabricated quote pic.twitter.com/CQIRiJpN2h
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019
***
