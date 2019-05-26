California Dem Ted Lieu was one of the dozens of liberal blue-checks who spread that fake quote from journo Ian Bremmer today:

He did remove his tweet, but. . .

. . . where’s the apology?

And Rep. Lieu isn’t the only one. Lots of blue-checks owe the president, and their readers, an apology:

