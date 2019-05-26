So much for “when they go low, we go high.”
Here’s Pete Souza, official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, comparing Donald Trump to a sumo wrestler:
Why is there a sumo wrestler wannabe on the reviewing stand? https://t.co/f34GdJpiO5
— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) May 27, 2019
Classy!
The president was actually on hand during a major sumo competition as a guest of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this weekend, hence Souza’s dig above:
Thank you @JPN_PMO @AbeShinzo! #POTUSinJapan🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/fWToB1XotG
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019
Here’s Abe explaining the sport to the president:
【Watching Grand Sumo Tournament by Prime Minister & Mrs. Abe and President & Mrs. Trump】https://t.co/Ar6IlThj4R pic.twitter.com/wgispPFhWW
— MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) May 26, 2019
President Trump presented the first ever “presidential cup” to the winner:
伝統ある大相撲をトランプ大統領と観戦しました。現役の米国大統領として初めてのことです。大きな歓声とともに、トランプ大統領から真新しい大統領杯が、朝乃山関に手渡されました。 pic.twitter.com/dLEVA1rDrE
— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) May 26, 2019
And the two also golfed during the trip, which Souza didn’t make fun of for some reason:
令和初の国賓としてお迎えしたトランプ大統領と千葉でゴルフです。新しい令和の時代も日米同盟をさらに揺るぎないものとしていきたいと考えています。 pic.twitter.com/8ol8790xWY
— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) May 26, 2019
Great morning of golf with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, Japan! pic.twitter.com/EZeJ8znS51
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019
