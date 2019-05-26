So much for “when they go low, we go high.”

Here’s Pete Souza, official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, comparing Donald Trump to a sumo wrestler:

Why is there a sumo wrestler wannabe on the reviewing stand? https://t.co/f34GdJpiO5 — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) May 27, 2019

Classy!

The president was actually on hand during a major sumo competition as a guest of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this weekend, hence Souza’s dig above:

Here’s Abe explaining the sport to the president:

【Watching Grand Sumo Tournament by Prime Minister & Mrs. Abe and President & Mrs. Trump】https://t.co/Ar6IlThj4R pic.twitter.com/wgispPFhWW — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) May 26, 2019

President Trump presented the first ever “presidential cup” to the winner:

And the two also golfed during the trip, which Souza didn’t make fun of for some reason:

Great morning of golf with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, Japan! pic.twitter.com/EZeJ8znS51 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

***