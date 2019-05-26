So much for “when they go low, we go high.”

Here’s Pete Souza, official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, comparing Donald Trump to a sumo wrestler:

Classy!

The president was actually on hand during a major sumo competition as a guest of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this weekend, hence Souza’s dig above:

Here’s Abe explaining the sport to the president:

President Trump presented the first ever “presidential cup” to the winner:

And the two also golfed during the trip, which Souza didn’t make fun of for some reason:

