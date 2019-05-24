Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) successfully stopped Nancy Pelosi from passing $19 billion in disaster relief spending through unanimous consent rather than holding a debate and vote on the Senate bill that passed on Thursday:

Speaker Pelosi had already sent her members home on vacation so a roll call vote was out of the question. Oops:

Speaker Pelosi called Rep. Roy’s move “sabotage”:

If it’s so important, then just call back members:

The Border Patrol Union cheered on Rep. Roy for standing up for funds for border security, which was not in the Senate bill:

It is a good question:

The Senate bill didn’t pass unanimously so there’s no reason to believe that this would have been a slam-dunk for Dems:

Your move, Nancy.

Tags: Chip RoyHouseNancy PelosiSenate