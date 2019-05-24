Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) successfully stopped Nancy Pelosi from passing $19 billion in disaster relief spending through unanimous consent rather than holding a debate and vote on the Senate bill that passed on Thursday:

.@SpeakerPelosi tried to spend $19 billion without a vote after sending the entire House home for vacation. Conservative @RepChipRoy stayed in DC and objected to these shenanigans. Chip is a courageous warrior and we need more like him. pic.twitter.com/3PKU1QZnHD — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) May 24, 2019

Speaker Pelosi had already sent her members home on vacation so a roll call vote was out of the question. Oops:

Thank you to @chiproytx for requiring a roll call vote on $19 billion in new spending. Washington needs more transparency, not less, especially when it comes to critical issues such as this. https://t.co/CbA8Eqf8Tf — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) May 24, 2019

Speaker Pelosi called Rep. Roy’s move “sabotage”:

House Republicans’ sabotage of the bipartisan disaster relief bill is a disappointment to the American families trying to heal and recover from floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters. Read my full statement here. https://t.co/dlsHZkGf5Y — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 24, 2019

If it’s so important, then just call back members:

Significant spending bills should never be passed with only three members in the House chamber. The Speaker should call the House back into session immediately to vote on the bill. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) May 24, 2019

The Border Patrol Union cheered on Rep. Roy for standing up for funds for border security, which was not in the Senate bill:

Thank you @chiproytx for standing strong on #BorderSecurity. Providing relief for all crises is of the utmost importance. @TheDemocrats & @GOP alike, recognize the #BorderCrisis. We cannot have any more deaths in #BorderPatrol custody, which requires proper Congressional funding. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) May 24, 2019

It is a good question:

This bill will pass eventually, but @RepChipRoy is asking the right question: How can a disaster relief bill not include funding for the border disaster? https://t.co/o9OTdv5TJo — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) May 24, 2019

The Senate bill didn’t pass unanimously so there’s no reason to believe that this would have been a slam-dunk for Dems:

Correct. Why don’t we debate? Amend? Could it be that if we did, the outcomes may not be favorable to those controlling the floor (this is not a partisan comment, btw). cc: @jiwallner https://t.co/gxZZoFp6Mv — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 24, 2019

Your move, Nancy.

