The DNC War Room account is an official account of the Democratic National Committee, so this is quite a disgusting take on Ben Carson:
Yes, we laugh at Ben Carson because he’s a moron, but this is important.
Yesterday, HUD proposed a rule allowing federally funded homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people. The point here is to punish people for their gender identity. https://t.co/QkuzYSEFw9
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 23, 2019
You know, he was a neurosurgeon:
You’re all neurosurgeons?
Cool.
— L. Ron Buttload (@IButtload) May 24, 2019
He literally is a brain surgeon.
— David Smith (@BoilerDave11) May 24, 2019
He's a neurosurgeon, ffs…
— Samuel Pickwick (@PickwicksPaper) May 24, 2019
It is a well-earned ratio:
You deserve this ratio.
— Kyle Gannon (@Kgannon17) May 24, 2019
Can you imagine if a GOP account did this?
The often discussed “When they go low”…, we go LOWER!! Strategy is def working. 🤪🤪🤪 #Trump2020
— TioTim (@TioTimLinehan) May 24, 2019
Just, for one day, try not to be insane libs:
All y’all gotta do is not be literally insane. And you can’t even manage that.
— drew breakey (@drewbreakey) May 24, 2019
If only Ben Carson were as smart as the DNC staffer who wrote this, right?
DNC war rooming ain't brain surgery. https://t.co/OZHJ7gUpN8
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 24, 2019
