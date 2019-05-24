The DNC War Room account is an official account of the Democratic National Committee, so this is quite a disgusting take on Ben Carson:

Yes, we laugh at Ben Carson because he’s a moron, but this is important. Yesterday, HUD proposed a rule allowing federally funded homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people. The point here is to punish people for their gender identity. https://t.co/QkuzYSEFw9 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 23, 2019

You know, he was a neurosurgeon:

You’re all neurosurgeons?

Cool. — L. Ron Buttload (@IButtload) May 24, 2019

He literally is a brain surgeon. — David Smith (@BoilerDave11) May 24, 2019

He's a neurosurgeon, ffs… — Samuel Pickwick (@PickwicksPaper) May 24, 2019

It is a well-earned ratio:

You deserve this ratio. — Kyle Gannon (@Kgannon17) May 24, 2019

Can you imagine if a GOP account did this?

The often discussed “When they go low”…, we go LOWER!! Strategy is def working. 🤪🤪🤪 #Trump2020 — TioTim (@TioTimLinehan) May 24, 2019

Just, for one day, try not to be insane libs:

All y’all gotta do is not be literally insane. And you can’t even manage that. — drew breakey (@drewbreakey) May 24, 2019

If only Ben Carson were as smart as the DNC staffer who wrote this, right?

DNC war rooming ain't brain surgery. https://t.co/OZHJ7gUpN8 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 24, 2019

