LOL CNN. Who???

If you don’t recognize this Republican calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment, you’re not alone. His name is Tom Coleman and he left Congress after the 1992 election:

Here’s the op-ed where Coleman calls Trump an “illegitimate” president:

Trending

This is like a Marty McFly going back in time interval to find a Republican to criticize Trump:

And libs are pretty psyched over this guy nobody has ever heard of. Some of the many, many examples:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNTom Coleman