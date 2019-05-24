LOL CNN. Who???

"I believe this is an illegitimate President, because he welcomed help and influence from the Russians in his campaign." – Tom Coleman, a former Republican lawmaker who is calling for the impeachment of President Trump https://t.co/Y8jf1NJHqo pic.twitter.com/TusUv9qE7u — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) May 24, 2019

If you don’t recognize this Republican calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment, you’re not alone. His name is Tom Coleman and he left Congress after the 1992 election:

This is how thirsty CNN is for anti-Trump coverage. The congressman, Tom Coleman, was voted out of office in 1992. But he recently wrote an op-ed calling for impeachment, so CNN is bout it. https://t.co/XKh6gsu5Jn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 25, 2019

Here’s the op-ed where Coleman calls Trump an “illegitimate” president:

The Trump-Pence ticket was elected with the help of Russian operatives working for the Russian government. The Mueller Report contains examples of collusion. Both won by illegitimate means and both must be impeached. Read my op-ed in the KC Star.https://t.co/x1FgJ89Y8b — Tom Coleman (@RepTomColeman) May 23, 2019

This is like a Marty McFly going back in time interval to find a Republican to criticize Trump:

Tom Coleman has been out of office longer than I've been alive https://t.co/NSN0uJVQTu — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 25, 2019

And libs are pretty psyched over this guy nobody has ever heard of. Some of the many, many examples:

Former Republican Congressman Tom Coleman: “Trump, Pence are illegitimate. Impeach them” https://t.co/KibQNmdZXo — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) May 24, 2019

GOP former Rep. Tom Coleman penned a blistering op-ed calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, who he described as an “illegitimate” president. https://t.co/IfSKKMrlnh — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 24, 2019

“What if House Democrats decide not to embark on impeachment? If that were the case, I believe the public would conclude Democrats are no better than the Republicans who have enabled Trump for the past two years, putting party above country.” https://t.co/fWc92bNjFp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 23, 2019

Former GOP Rep. Tom Coleman: "the Trump campaign encouraged a foreign adversary to use and misrepresent stolen information on social media platforms to defraud U.S. voters."https://t.co/4EhWzb9Ic7 @realDonaldTrump — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) May 24, 2019

These words are from former-Congressman Tom Coleman, @GOP of Missouri. I just wish that every time a Republican said these types of words, they didn't always have to have their titles preceded by "former" or "retiring." The ones in office are liars and cowards. pic.twitter.com/r32cJjpRFK — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 24, 2019

