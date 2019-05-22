On Tuesday night, former Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted that he expected an indictment out of the Southern District of New York, although he didn’t go into any details:

There’s no official confirmation of this yet, but it looks like the new charges are related to allegations of the misappropriation of money that was supposed to go to his former client, Daniels:

JUST IN: Federal prosecutors expected to file additional charges against Michael Avenatti, accusing him of misappropriating money that was supposed to be paid to Stormy Daniels, sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/4nIOtsWuvS — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2019

Avenatti denied that any money was misappropriated:

Now, we don’t know exactly what money is being discussed here, but Avenatti and Daniels did raise $587,415 through CrowdJustice.com:

And in the fundraising pitch from Daniels at that link, she says that “this money is not going to me personally. Ever.”

I just want to confirm again: this money is not going to me personally. Ever. It is only being used to cover the legal expenses, costs and potential damages.

“I am not going to pocket any money”:

First, I want to be clear as to what this money is NOT being raised for. This money is not going to me personally. Ever. It is only being used to cover the legal expenses and potential damages I describe on the home page. If the money is not needed, it will be used pursuant to the crowdjustice guidelines on unused funds as with all other cases on their site. In other words, I am not going to pocket any money. The money is being controlled at all times by my attorneys in a trust account.

Daniels shared the link on her own account so it will be difficult for her to argue she wasn’t aware of the terms: